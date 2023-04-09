Kwadwo Duah scores in FC Nurnberg's draw with Karlsruher SC

Sports News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Kwadwo Duah scored a late goal to save FC Nurnberg from defeat in their match week 27 game with Karlsruher SC on Saturday afternoon.



FC Nurnberg drew 1-1 with Karlsruher SC at the Max-Morlock-Stadion.



Duah and Shuranov formed a two-man attack up front. FC Nurnberg struggled to control the game in the early stages of the game.



Karlsruher SC scored in the 26th minute, Paul Nebel took advantage of a ball loss on the center line and runs through to the baseline on the left side. Mikkel Kaufmann scored from Nebel's cross to gain the lead.



FC Nurnberg had an opportunity to equalize in the 41st minute. Duah went deep and is served by Duman. Duah goes around Gersbeck but then doesn't get the ball in the box.



In added time Christoph Daferner was brought down from behind in the box. After a long check by VAR, the referee decided it is a penalty. Kwadwo Duah stepped up and scored.



Duah played full throttle for FC Nurnberg and Jan Gyamerah was substituted in the 74th minute.