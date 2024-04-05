Kwadwo Duah scores as Ludogorets crush Levski Sofia 5-1 in Bulgarian League

Sports News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Swiss-born Ghanaian striker, Kwadwo Duah, was among the goal scorers as Ludogorets secured a resounding 5-1 victory over Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian First Professional League on Wednesday evening.



The match began on a high note for the home team, with Bernard Tekpetey, Kwadwo Duah, and Kelian van der Kaap combining to set up Ruan for the opening goal just three minutes into the game.



Ludogorets continued to dominate and nearly doubled their lead in the tenth minute, but Ruan's close-range shot missed the target. Levski Sofia managed to equalize in the 17th minute through Marin Petkov, but their joy was short-lived as Georgi Terziev restored Ludogorets' lead just after half-time.



In the second half, Ludogorets pulled away with Piotrwski scoring before Duah sealed the victory in the 64th minute. The Ghanaian striker capitalized on a quick counter-attack and an assist from Piotrwski to score Ludogorets' fourth goal.



The icing on the cake came in the 95th minute when Caio Vidal scored Ludogorets' fifth goal, ensuring a comprehensive victory for the home team.