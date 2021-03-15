Sports News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwadwo Duah happy with goal scoring form for St Gallen

Ghanaian player, Kwadwo Duah

Swiss-born footballer of Ghanaian descent Kwadwo Duah is delighted with his goalscoring form for St Gallen in the ongoing season.



The 24-year-old is at his best since leaving Wil to join St Gallen last summer.



The centre forward says he is currently enjoying his football juxtaposing it with his youthful days with Young Boys.



According to him, he didn't enjoy the game during his time with Wil in the summer of 2019.



"The change was "a big change" anyway".



“We didn't play football like this in Wil. The last time I played like this was at YB. That was 4 or 5 years ago, ”says Duah.



"The last 12 months have been good for me personally, I've always had coaches who have relied on me," he added.



Duah has scored eight goals in 22 appearances for the Swiss top-flight side and is the club's current leading top scorer.