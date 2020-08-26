Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Kwadwo Boateng Genfi reveals why George Afriyie lost Kotoko CEO job

Former GFA Vice President, George Afriyie

The Spokesman of Asante Kotoko Board of Directors, Kwadwo Boateng Genfi has lifted the lid on why former Ghana Football Association Vice President George Afriyie lost the CEO job.



According to him, the Porcupine Warriors were compelled to shut the CEO door on George Afriyie following the excellent performance put up by Nana Yaw Amponsah during his interview.



The top position at the Kumasi-based club had been vacant for the past couple of months after George Amoako was sacked by the new board of directors led by Dr. Kwame Kyei.



"What happened was that we met a few people and shortlisted two people. But later, one of them didn’t show much interest but we had given them appointment for an interview to be conducted on the same day: one in the morning, one in the afternoon."



"Nana Yaw came in the morning and he was so impressive that even though Manhyia had tasked us to do more head-hunting, we felt that he was the one we were looking for," he pointed out.



"We fell in love with him at the interview; he was seriously and highly impressive. Even the presentation he did during the interview was such that we decided not to bother ourselves to call any more people for interviews in order not to waste our time and that of those individuals."



"It was unanimous - 12-0 - everyone on the board voted for him. It was only the voting for the timing of the announcement that was 11-1 because one person voted against it," he noted.



"When we decided on Nana Yaw, I personally called the other person (George Afriyie) to inform him about it."



"I spoke with him personally, and honestly I was so amazed at his level of confidence. He is a fantastic gentleman."



"He knows the inside-out of the game and I think he would also have been good but when we interviewed Nana Yaw we were satisfied with his performance," Mr. Genfi stated.



"So it wasn’t a matter of rejection. No. We needed only one person and after Nana Yaw’s interview we decided not to go any further," he emphasised.

