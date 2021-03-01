Sports News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Kwadwo Asamoah will be decisive for Cagliari – Coach Leonardo Semplici

Kwadwo Asamoah joined Cagliari on transfer in January

Cagliari manager, Leonardo Semplici, is hoping to have Kwadwo Asamoah in full condition, saying he will be decisive for the club.



Asamoah, who joined Cagliari in the January transfer window made his debut on Sunday and subsequently helped his outfit beat Crotone 2-0.



He came off the bench in the 77th-minute for Joao Pedro and make some incursions in the game.



According to the gaffer, the former Inter Milan and Juventus midfielder will be a key elements for the club's salvation and that, hoping to get him in condition as soon as possible.



“Asamoah will also be decisive, he has great experience and I hope to have him in condition as soon as possible “he said.