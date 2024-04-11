Kwadwo Asamoah was my favourite teammate - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has picked Kwadwo Asamoah as his favourite teammate during his spell with the senior national team, the Black Stars.



Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah had an incredible partnership on the pitch. The duo steered the Black Stars to the finals of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.



Despite playing with top players during his stint with the West Africa powerhouse, the former Sunderland star named the former Juventus midfielder as his favourite Black Stars teammate, adding that he cracks him up with jokes all the time.



"There were a lot of players I played with, but Kwadwo Asamoah was my favourite teammate. He became my roommate. He is shy but he is very humorous. He cracks jokes a lot," he added.



The duo have both retired and are currently into different career paths after football.



Asamoah Gyan was recently named as the leader of Dr. Bawumia’s manifesto committee.



Kwadwo Asamoah, on the other hand, is currently in football management as he aims to unearth talents for the country.