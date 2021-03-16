Kwadwo Asamoah's positive approach unchanged at Cagliari

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021
Source: Football Ghana
Ghana international midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is not changing his approach at new club Cagliari.
Asamoah, who joined the Cagliari in the January transfer window as a free agent after ending his spell with Inter Milan is hoping to give his best to the club in the bid to help them attain a better position.
The versatile midfielder has had stints with Italian giants, Juventus and Inter Milan.
During his time with the Bianconeri he amassed the Serie A title on several occasions and according to him, the approach used in helping Juventus win the league title remains unchanged at Cagliari.
“Even if with Juve and Inter I have always played for the Scudetto or for qualification in the Champions League, this does not change my approach to the new reality: in Serie A you must always be positive and always give your best "