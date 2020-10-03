Sports News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Kwadwo Asamoah's agent in talks with Sassuolo

Inter Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah

Italian Serie A side Sassuolo are interested in signing Inter Milan and Ghana defender Kwadwo Asamoah who is surplus to requirements at the nerazurris.



Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali and the player's agent Edoardo Crnjar met with Inter earlier on Friday evening according to report from Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb.



The purpose of the meeting was to hold talks over Inter wing-back Kwadwo Asamoah, who is a client of Crnjar’s.



Crnjar is in fact negotiating his client’s transfer from Inter to Sassuolo and there is a positive feeling that a deal can be agreed to.



Asamoah is currently out of favour at Inter and has also been subject to enquiries from Sampdoria and Genoa, both of which the Ghanaian national team defender rejected.



Reports have also suggested that the 31-year-old, who joined Inter back in 2018 on a free transfer, is in talks with English Championship club Reading.



Since joining Inter Asamoah has made 53 appearances across all competitions to date, in which he has provided three assists.

