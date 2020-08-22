Kwadwo Asamoah’s Inter Milan loses Europa league final to Sevilla

Sports News of Saturday, 22 August 2020
Kwadwo Asamoah’s Inter Milan has been defeated 3-2 by Sevilla in the finals of this season’s Uefa Europa League.
Though the Ghana international has not been part of the Nerazzurri squad in the Europa League after the Coronavirus (COVID-19) break, he has been rooting for the side to lift the trophy.
In the finals today staged in Germany at the RheinEnergieSTADION, Inter Milan had a good start to the game and managed to take the lead on the 5th-minute courtesy a penalty converted by Romelu Lukaku.
Before the break though, a brace from veteran striker Luuk de Jong turned the tide in the favor of Sevilla to give the Spanish club a 2-1 lead.
Though Diego Godin drew level for Inter Milan 10 minutes into the second half, a good fight from Sevilla saw them restoring the lead on the 74th minute through a strike from Diego Carlos.
Despite the Italian Serie A side coming in strong, the Spanish outfit held on and has lifted this year’s Europa League title with a 3-2 win the finals.
