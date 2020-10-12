Sports News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwadwo Asamoah rejects offer from Serie B side Brescia

Kwadwo Asamoah, former Inter Milan player

Kwadwo Asamoah has rejected an offer from Serie B side Brescia, Ghanasoccernet.com understands.



Brescia tabled an offer for the Ghanaian, who is currently without a club after terminating his contract with Inter Milan on transfer deadline day.



However, Asamoah has rejected the offer because he is not interested in playing in the Italian second-tier league.



Asamoah, 31, believes he can still compete in the top-flight and is hoping to secure a move.



Sampdoria are the only top-flight club have shown interest in Asamoah.



Ghanasoccernet.com reports that Asamoah is demanding a contract worth €1 million a season.



Asamoah has been playing in the Serie A since 2008 and has won six titles.



He won all titles with Juventus after joining them in 2012 from Udinese.









