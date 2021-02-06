Sports News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Kwadwo Asamoah raring to go at Cagliari

Cagliari midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah says he can’t wait to begin his Cagliari Calcio adventure after completing a free agent move on Thursday.



The Ghanaian international penned a short team deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the current season.



He had been without a club since he terminated his contract with Inter Milan in the summer of 2020.



The 32 year old was linked with a host of clubs but he decided to sign for the Sardinia-based outfit.



Asamoah becomes the second Ghanaian player at the club after Alfred Duncan joined on loan from Fiorentina.



“In these days I had the opportunity to meet Cagliari, fantastic cities and people! Can’t wait to get started.”



“I’m ready to fight for these colors,” he stated on his social media account.