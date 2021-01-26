Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwadwo Asamoah on verge of joining Duncan at Cagliari

Kwadwo Asamoah is set to join compatriot Alfred Duncan at Cagliari after flying to Sardinia to undergo his medical.



Asamoah has been unattached since he left Inter after last season and appears set for a move to the Casteddu in the ongoing transfer market.



According to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport Italia, Asamoah has enplaned to Cagliari, where he will be subjected to a swab test before he will be able to carry out the medical examinations.



Cagliari have until the first day in February to complete the operation and the 32-year-old appears set to reunite with his former Nerazzurri teammates Diego Godin and Radja Nainggolan.



Asamoah will also reunite with Ghana Black Stars teammate Alfred Duncan, who himself joined the club this month.