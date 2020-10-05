Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwadwo Asamoah mutually terminates contract with Inter Milan

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah

Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah has mutually terminated his contract with Inter Milan on transfer deadline day.



The Ghanaian's agent arrived at the club's headquarters on Monday to sign the contract termination agreement on behalf of the player.



The midfielder cum left-back is now a free agent and could join any club of his choice.



The 31-year-old joined Inter Milan in 2018 after a successful six years at Juventus.



Asamoah was confident of a great time at Inter because of Conte, having excelled under the Italian tactician at Juventus.



But things have not gone as planned for Asamoah. He has struggled to impress because of injuries.



Last season, he missed the majority of games due to a knee problem.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.