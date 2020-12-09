Sports News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwadwo Asamoah intensifies training ahead of January move to Sampdoria

Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah

Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah has intensified his personal training ahead of his imminent move to Serie A side Sampdoria.



The free-agent has been training as he continues to keep his fitness for the January Winter transfer window.



Asamoah was close to joining Sampdoria on the Summer deadline transfer day but following a last-minute hitch, the move stalled.



However, sources close to the player have revealed to GHANASoccernet.com that Sampdoria manager Claudio Ranieri is a big fan of the versatile player and wants him in January.



The former Udinese and Juventus player terminated his contract with Inter Milan at the end of last season.



Kwadwo Asamoah's agent Federico Pastorello has a good relationship with Sampdoria, having facilitated the arrivals of Andrien Silva, Antonio Candreva, and Keita Balde.



The Ghana international has also been linked with moves to the MLS and Turkey.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.