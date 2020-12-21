Sports News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Kwadwo Asamoah hints of a return to the Ghana Premier League

Asamoah has been looking for a new club since leaving Italian Serie A side Inter Milan

Ghana's Kwadwo Asamoah says he would not rule out the possibility of returning to the Ghana Premier League in the future but for now, he is determined to continue playing at the highest level in Europe.



Asamoah has been looking for a new club since leaving Italian Serie A side Inter Milan by mutual consent in October.



Despite recently turning 32 he still has the enthusiasm of a 20-year-old and says it is too soon for him to follow the lead of his compatriot and former captain Asamoah Gyan, who signed for Ghanaian side Legon Cities in November.



"In the future, I won't mind going there (to Ghana) and play football, but this is not the right time for me to do so," he told BBC Sport Africa.



"I have quite a few years ahead of me to play in Europe before considering such a move."



Asamoah added that any return to Ghana would involve more than just playing for a club there.



"For me it would mean to go back and support Ghana's football, to encourage the young ones, share my experiences in Europe with them and give something back," he insisted.



"I know they would look at a player like me and be eager to learn; I could help them with my experience, show them what is necessary and encourage them.



"This might also inspire other players who are in Europe now to go back and help. We could be role models for them."



He also believes that such a move could help the Black Stars to achieve success at international level.



"We were so close to winning the Africa Cup of Nations many times, and we never did it," he pointed out.



"We've been chasing this for some 30 years now; we got to the final three times, but never managed to win it.



"I know you need to accept these things, you can't win everything, but this is something I would have really loved to bring home for my country."





