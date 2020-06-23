Sports News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwadwo Asamoah eyes injury return against Sassuolo

Ghana and Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is hoping to make an injury return against Sassuolo on Wednesday in the Serie A.



The 31-year-old had been sidelined with an injury since December 6 against AS Roma.



Kwadwo Asamoah was named in Inter squad for the first time this year against Sampdoria on Sunday.



Inter defeated Sampdoria 2-1 in the game to keep their league title hopes alive.



Kwadwo Asamoah in a post on social media was happy with the team's win against Sampdoria and in a post on social media hopes to be ready and fit for the next game against Sassuolo.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.