Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwadwo Asamoah expresses readiness to make Cagliari debut against Atalanta

Midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah has reiterated readiness to make his debut at Cagliari FC this weekend.



Asamoah joined the Sardinians as a free agent during the January transfer market.



The 32-year-old was quickly handed a call-up into the team that lost 1-0 at Sassuolo last weekend.



He however warmed the bench for the entire duration of the game.



Asamoah said he’s ready to make his bow at the club after he was quizzed if he is ready to play immediately on Sunday.



"I'm fine, I've been training alone in the last 3 months but I'm fine: I'm ready, even if I miss the games.”



“The president said well, I had thought of going abroad but when my agents proposed Cagliari I didn't think twice, I immediately said yes: I thank all those who have given me the opportunity to be here. I know that the team is not in a great moment, but there are strong players and a good coach, I hope things go better.”



“The experience I had in Italy for many years as a player has helped me a lot in my growth, I always try to give my contribution to the team: attention in training, trying to be a great group, are all characteristics that are needed. But we need to try to always win.”



Cagliari will play as hosts to Atalanta at the Sargedna Arena on Sunday.