Kwadwo Asamoah dropped from Inter Milan squad for Europa League

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah

Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah has been left out of Inter Milan squad to face Getafe in the Europa League Round of 16.



The Ghanaian has been replaced by Victor Moses in the 41-man list submitted by Inter Milan to UEFA for the competition.



Asamoah has struggled for game time under head coach Antonio Conte in the just-ended season and has been linked with a move away from the club.



The 31-year-old suffered a knee injury last year and since the arrival of Victor Moses and Ashley Young to the club, Kwadwo Asamoah has fallen down the pecking order.



Asamoah has featured in 40 league games for Inter Milan since joining them from rivals Juventus in 2018.



Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston, has advised Kwadwo Asamoah to look for opportunities elsewhere to re-launch his career after a difficult time in Italy this season.



“For me, I think he still has years ahead of him. So far, he’s done very well for himself but he still has some years in him if he makes up his mind,” Kingston told Goal.



“My only problem is he’s not playing regular football now. That’s my only worry. But if he finds himself a club where he can play week in week out, trust me he still possesses a lot of qualities.



“He plays wing-back or left full-back but sometimes he goes up and you can see he has the eye for assists and sometimes he can also strike.



“It would be good for him to move to a team where he would be able to play in his comfortable position – No.10 or around the box. He can be great and get to the peak that he wants to be,” he noted.



Kwadwo Asamoah is reported to have received offers from clubs in Turkey.

