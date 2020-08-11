Kwadwo Asamoah delighted as Inter Milan reach UEL semi-finals

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020
Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed his excitement as Inter Milan reach the semi-finals of the 2019/20 Uefa Europa League on Monday.
Antonio Conte's defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in Düsseldorf to book a place in the last four of the competition.
Nicolo Barella fired home an excellent 20-yard strike to give Inter a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute of the game.
Lukaku doubled Inter's lead after he controlled Ashley Young's pass, turned a defender and slotted home for his 31st goal of the season.
Kai Havertz smashed home from six yards out to give Leverkusen hope but they could not find a leveller to force extra time in the one-off tie.
Inter Milan will face the winner of Shakhtar Donetsk v Basel in the semi-final on August 17, also in Düsseldorf.
Asamoah was excluded from the Inter Milan squad for the final stages of the 2019/20 Uefa Europa League.
The 31-year-old's playing time has been significantly limited due to injury this season, having previously been a key member of the team since 2018.
He has made only 11 appearances and provided one assist for Inter this term.
Bravi ragazzi! Let’s go ???????????? Semifinale ?????? @Inter @EuropaLeague #InterBayer pic.twitter.com/QiXAAhbqTo— Kwadwo Asamoah (@Asabob20) August 10, 2020
