Kwadwo Asamoah delighted as Inter Milan reach UEL semi-finals

Ghanaian midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah in a celebration with some of his teammates

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed his excitement as Inter Milan reach the semi-finals of the 2019/20 Uefa Europa League on Monday.



Antonio Conte's defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in Düsseldorf to book a place in the last four of the competition.



Nicolo Barella fired home an excellent 20-yard strike to give Inter a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute of the game.



Lukaku doubled Inter's lead after he controlled Ashley Young's pass, turned a defender and slotted home for his 31st goal of the season.



Kai Havertz smashed home from six yards out to give Leverkusen hope but they could not find a leveller to force extra time in the one-off tie.



Inter Milan will face the winner of Shakhtar Donetsk v Basel in the semi-final on August 17, also in Düsseldorf.



Asamoah was excluded from the Inter Milan squad for the final stages of the 2019/20 Uefa Europa League.



The 31-year-old's playing time has been significantly limited due to injury this season, having previously been a key member of the team since 2018.



He has made only 11 appearances and provided one assist for Inter this term.





