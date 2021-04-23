You are here: HomeSports2021 04 23Article 1240882

Sports News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Kwadwo Asamoah declares remainder of Cagliari matches as final

Midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah Midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana and Cagliari midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has declared the rest of his sides matches as final as they fight against relegation.

The enterprising midfielder was handed his first start since he joined the club in February as a free agent.

The former Juventus and Inter Milan talisman subsequently helped his side to beat Udinese 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Asamoah had been limited to substitute appearances since he arrived at the club on a free transfer.

But on Wednesday night, coach Leonardo Semplici included the 32-year-old in the starting line-up to face Udinese where he made his full time debut for the club.

Reacting to his side victory, he expressed joy and said the remainder of their games is a final for the club as they seek to beat relegation.

“Crucial win away, every match, a final” he posted on his social media handle.

Cagliari are 18th on the standings with 28 points after 32 matches.

