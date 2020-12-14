Sports News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwadwo Asamoah calls on Medeama to build momentum after Ebusua Dwarfs win

Medeama SC midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah

Medeama SC midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, wants the side to build on their first win of the season to put their title-winning ambition back on track.



The hugely talented enforcer played an influential role for the side as they coasted to victory against Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium at the weekend.



Asamoah was heavily involved in the lead up to the goal scored by substitute Isaac Agyenim Boateng.



And the former Dreams FC and Techiman Eleven Wonders midfielder - who won Man of the Match award, wants the team to build on with the momentum from there.



“In the dressing room, our coach told us that this needs to be our first win,” Kwadwo Asamoah revealed.



“From here I don’t think we are going to even draw a game or lose. From here we are going back to the drawing and work on picking another win. We take it match after the match so we are going to work hard and win our next game,” he concluded.



Medeama next host Liberty Professionals on Sunday at the Akoon Park Community Park.

