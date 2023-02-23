Kwadwo Asamoah breaks down in tears as he talks about Christian Atsu

Sports News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

The death of Christian Atsu is an unfortunate incident that will be etched in the annals of Ghanaian football history as one of its darkest days.



The outpouring of grief and eulogy following news of the demise of Christian Atsu is a testament to not just his humane personality but also a reminder of the fleetness of life.



For footballers who played and shared a dressing room with Christian Atsu, his death hits deeper because it serves as a reminder of the risk they take in their profession and a recollection of the high moments they once shared.



Former Ghanaian footballer, Kwadwo Asamoah is one of many football stars who once shared a dressing room with Atsu and like almost everyone else, the death of his colleague is yet to sink in.



Kwadwo Asamoah, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 joined colleague footballers to visit the family of Atsu and mourn with them and his general outlook was one of despondency and grief.



The former Inter Milan throughout the visit looked downhearted and crestfallen as he continued to process the shocking news that swept across the country on Saturday, February 18, 2023.



Even in his grief, Kwadwo Asamoah mustered courage to speak to the media and share some kind words about his departed colleague.



But hard as he tried, he still could not hold back the tears as he broke down in the face of cameras and recordings which had been mounted to seek his opinion about Atsu.



He managed to answer the first three questions without breaking a tear but had to let it all out when he was asked about how Atsu’s charity works inspired him.







Ghanaians will definitely be praying for heavenly support for Kwadwo Asamoah, Mubarak Wakaso, Atsu’s family, and anyone who is currently going through the excruciating pain of losing a footballer who dedicated his life to helping the less privileged in society.



