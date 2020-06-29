Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Kwadwo Asamoah benched as Inter Milan beat Parma

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah was an unused substitute in Inter Milan's 2-1 away win over Parma in Serie A on Sunday.



Asamoah watched the entire game from the bench as The Nerazzurri secure a comeback victory after going down to Gervinho’s opener at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.



Parma took an early lead in the 15th minute of the game through Gervinho.



The visitors’ ambition for a comeback was looking destined to end in vain after substitute goalkeeper Tommaso Berni was shown the red card for dissent from the bench in the 69th minute.



That proved to be the turning point as Conte’s men levelled matters eight minutes from full-time through defender Stefan de Vrij after heading home Lautaro Martinez's header.



Victory was guaranteed three minutes later through Godin’s replacement Alessandro Bastoni who headed past Luigi Sepe to the despair of Parma who had Kucka sent off two minutes earlier.



The win means Inter Milan remain third in the table having collected 61 points from 28 league games – eight points behind leaders Juventus.

