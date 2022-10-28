Kwadwo Asamoah and I had best chemistry – Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Ex-Ghana International, Asamoah Gyan has recognized ex-Black Stars, Juventus and Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah as his best partner in terms of playing style in his stint with the Ghanaian national team.



Asamoah Gyan began his Black Stars career in 2003 and played 109 matches for the Ghanaian national team making him the most capped player ( until recently equalled by Andre Dede Ayew).



"Within that period, he played in 7 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and 3 FIFA World Cups.



He is Ghana’s all-time International goal scorer with 51 goals and Africa’s topmost goal scorer at the World Cup with 6 goals.



“My teammates trusted me. When you are in a team where your teammates trust you, it makes things easier. They know you have pace so they don’t even look when they are giving you a pass. They just try to put the ball behind the opponent’s defence and they know you can get it”, he revealed as the secret to his success.



Reminiscing on his Black Stars career on “Soccer Chat” with Fiifi Banson on GHOne TV, he revealed that he appreciated the rapport on the field that he built with Kwadwo Asamoah.



“Although Kwadwo Asamoah was playing behind me, the communication was there. He was like a number 10 so he knew every movement I was making.”



Gyan was quick to add that, “there were others too. Sulley Muntari, Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah. All of them knew my movements so when passing the ball to me they did not need to look.”



Gyan believes that, for the upcoming strikers to reach the heights he attained at the Black Stars they will have to cultivate the habit of speaking with the midfielders before games.



“When you’re going into a game, call the midfielders and tell them how you want the ball to be placed for you. At least one to two of such chances might work. If you do not communicate before the game, things may go wrong during the game”, he noted.



He also gave the upcoming strikers a key dose from the striker’s manual.



“As a striker, my advice to the youngsters is that when you get into position (the 18 yard box), you just have to hit the target, your eyes must be fixed on the ball because you already know where the post is. How to strike the ball is very key, make sure you strike it well”, Gyan added.



Asamoah Gyan believes the Black Stars will be scoring more goals if the attackers are given the needed ball supplies especially when they are making good runs.



“When a striker is making some runs, just feed him with the ball. Maybe not every time, but give it a try. Don’t wait till you are under pressure to score a goal or racing against time before you begin to get in through balls for the striker”, he opined.