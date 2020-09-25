Kwadwo Asamoah: Two ways his situation gets resolved

Sports News of Friday, 25 September 2020
Source: footballghana.com
Kwadwo Asamoah is not part of the plans of the Nerazzurri for the new season, the midfielder has not played for Inter Milan since October 29.
A knee injury kept him away from the field for several months, the full-back despite having resumed training with the team is still out of the plans of coach Antonio Conte.
The first way is the contractual termination with severance pay and mini-indemnity in favor of the Nerazzurri club, even if at the moment the management has not received any offers.
Secondly is agreeing a deal with Cagliari, Turin, Sampdoria or Benevento who are rumoured to be hot on the heels of the player and will likely contact La Beneamata for a possible negotiation.
These are the only things that will see Inter and Asamoah separate. His contract with the Milan-based club runs till June 2021.
