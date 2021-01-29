Sports News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwabena Owusu strikes gold as Qarabag FK make short work of Sabali FK

Kwabena Owusu, Ghana player

Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu scored a beauty during Qarabag FK's 4-0 victory against Sabali FK in the Azerbaijani Premier League on Thursday.



Qarabag kept up their new-found form when they welcomed Sabali to the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium on Matchday 5 of the Championship.



The Horseman had a wonderful start to the game against Sabali and justifiably broke the deadlock on the 18th minute through Ghana international Kwabena Owusu.



Mahir Emreli made it 2-0 seven minutes later before Cape Verdean midfielder Patrick Andrade took the game beyond the visitors with a strike in the 85th minute.



Emreli killed off the match deep into injury time with an audacious flick in the six-yard box.



Owusu was replaced with Jaime Romero on the 75th-minute mark.