Sports News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwabena Owusu scores for Qarabag in Europa League defeat against Villarreal

Black Stars striker, Kwabena Owusu Black Stars striker, Kwabena Owusu

Black Stars striker, Kwabena Owusu scored for Qarabag in their 3-1 loss against Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October, 29.

Owusu broke the deadlock for the Azerbaijani giants in the 78th minute following a cagey first half which ended in goalless.

Qarabag could not protract their slim at the Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium as Villarreal rallied to pip them 3-1.

Owusu was replaced by Tural Bayramov in the 89th minute of the game.

He has scored three 3 goals in his 8 appearances for Qarabag FK so far this term.

