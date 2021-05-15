Kwabena Owusu reacts to Qarabag win against Keshla

Sports News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana forward, Kwabena Owusu is delighted to have scored on Friday night for Qarabag as they edged past Keshla 2-0 in the Azerbaijan Premier League.



It was the seventh goal of the season for the 23-year old in the ongoing campaign after making 25 appearances.



The former Cordoba attacker had his scoring boot dried up and was delighted to find the back of the net on Friday.



The two sides shared the spoils in the first half after a cagey encounter.



Just after recess, Qarabag took the lead through Mahir Emreli in the 47th-minute after connecting in a cross with his head into the net



Qarabag dominated the game afterward and scored in the 74th minute through the Ghanaian International.



Kwabena Owusu fired in a shot that went beyond the reach of the Tural Akhundov.



"Don't try to take me out because you can't take the lion out," Kwabena Owusu indicated in a post on social media after the game.