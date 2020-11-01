Sports News of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwabena Owusu on target in Qarabag 6-1 demolishing of Keshla Fk

Ghana youth forward Kwabena Owusu was on target again for Qarabag

Ghana youth forward Kwabena Owusu was on the scoresheet for Qarabag as they hammered Keshla 6-1 in the Premier League game on Sunday. The 23-year old lasted the entire duration in the game to help this side record this massive win.



Serbian midfielder Filip Ozobic scored the opening goal of the game for Qarabag in the fourth minute.



Badavi Huseynov increased the lead for the home side 12th minute before Vusal Isgandrali reduced the deficit for Keshla in the 25th minute.



Ghana International Kwabena Owusu scored the third goal of the game for Qarabag with his finish in the 38th minute.



The first half ended with Qarabag leading the tie by 3-1.



Kwabena Owusu lasted 58th minutes in the game before he was taken off.



Ozobic scored his second goal of the game and a brace from Mahir Emreli secured the win for Qarabag.



Kwabena Owusu has registered three goals in the ongoing campaign for Qarabag.

