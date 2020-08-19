Sports News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwabena Owusu makes Champions League debut in Qarabag FK’s impressive win

Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu made his Champions League debut on Tuesday, helping Qarabag FK to secure an impressive win over Macedonia side FK Sileks



Owusu was a second-half substitute in the match that finished 4-0 in favour of the Azerbaijani club, who have qualified for the second qualifying round.



Jaime Romero scored the first goal for the host followed by two goals from Wilde-Donald Guerrier with Mahir Emreli adding the last goal



The 23-year-old came on in the 72nd minute for Abdellah Zoubir to mark his first-ever champion league appearance.



Owusu joined Qarabag in January from Spanish side CD Leganes. His move was motivated by European football and he has achieved it.

