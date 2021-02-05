Sports News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Kwabena Kyeremateng returns to Inter Allies after loan stint in Denmark

Ghana international Kwabena Kyeremateng

Highly-rated youngster, Kwabena Kyeremateng has re-joined Inter Allies FC after ending his stay in Denmark.



The attacker since last year played his football in Denmark where he spent time as a loan player at HB Koge.



With his contract with the club coming to an end, Kwabena Kyeremateng is back in Ghana where he has returned to his parent club, Inter Allies FC.



“We are happy to announce that Kwabena Kyeremateng has re-joined the Eleven Is To One family after returning from Denmark."



“The attacker completed his switch after a one-year stint which had him play for our partner club HB Koge as well as KFUM Roskilde,” Inter Allies FC have announced today.



The attacker joined Inter Allies FC from lower-tier side Asokwa Deportivo.



In the truncated league, he featured in two matches and score one goal for the Capelli Boys before the loan move to the Danish Club.