Kwabena Agyapong calls for government involvement in selection of GFA President

Sports News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong says government must play a role in the choosing of GFA Presidents to ensure accountability.



Mr. Agyapong believes the decoupling of government from football cannot be right.



He told Asempa FM: “The government represents communities and uses the nation’s money to build stadia and fund national teams. President Kufuor chose Ben Coffie as Chairman of GFA and he appointed Nyaho Tamakloe with no objections from FIFA.



“Those days government will nominate two people. Then we will go to Congress and select one. So every Chairman knew they were accountable to the people. Today, it is taken over by people who don’t account to anybody”, he added.