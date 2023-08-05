Kuuku Dadzie recounts how he lost Black Stars coaching opportunity because of politics

Sports News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Former Black Queen trainer James Kukuu Dadzie has revealed that he was once in line for the Black Stars job but never got it because of political influence.



According to the former Ghanaian international, with his vast experience gained, he deserved to have served in that role, having served as the assistant coach to E.K. Afranie in the 1990s.



He also served as the assistant coach for the Ghana national under-17 football team under Cecil Jones Attuquaye in the 1990s and was a member of the team that finished third at the 1999 FIFA U-17 World Championship.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, he said he was denied the role which was subsequently given to James Kwasi Appiah, adding that Kwasi Appiah was his junior in managerial roles but political influence did not merit him the position.



“When Jones Attuquaye appointed me as his assistant which we were about to start work but he was told to appoint James Kwasi Appiah and that was the end”



“That is the fact and that was how he rose through the ranks to become the Black Stars head coach. Kwesi Appiah was behind me by far but because of politics, he got the job. Even when Kwesi Appiah left to coach in Sudan, I applied and never got any feedback but later Kwesi Appiah was fixed for that role”, he added.



In November 2009, he was appointed as the head coach of the Ghana women’s national under-20 football team (Black Princesses) where he coached the side to win the 2010 Women African U-20 Cup of Nations for Women.



He last managed Ebusua Dwarfs in 2021, having also been in charge of the Black Queens from 2020 to 2021.



