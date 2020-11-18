Sports News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Kuuku Bartels to replace Frederick Moore as new Hearts of Oak MD – Reports

Frederick Moore is reportedly on his out of Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak is reported to have reached an agreement with shrewd football administrator, Leslie Kuuku Bartels to take charge of the club as new Managing Director.



He will replace Frederick Moore who is set to move back to the UK to begin a new adventure.



The soft-spoken administrator is reported to have secured a top role in a big firm in the UK hence his departure.



Moore’s contract with the one-time CAF Champions League winners will expire in February 2021.



In spite of that, they have reached an agreement with Kuuku Bartels to take over from Moore when his contract expires.



Kuuku Bartels, owner and bankroller of Division One League side Nkoranza Warriors has accepted the offer to become the new managing director of Hearts of Oak after a fruitful talk.



The 35-year-old was once a FIFA intermediary has rich vein of experience in football administration after landing the Chief Executive Officer position at Bofoakwa Tano FC in 2014.



He is the son of Kwamena Bartels, a former Member of Parliament and minister under the President John Agyekum Kuffour administration.



Kuuku Bartels purchased former Ghana Premier League side Bolga All-Stars in 2017 and renamed it to feature in the Division One League zone one as Nkoranza Warriors FC.

