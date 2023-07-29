Kurt Okraku will transform Ghana Football - Medeama SC president

Sports News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

President of Medeama SC, Moses Armah-Parker has called on stakeholders to offer their support to the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku to continue to transform football in the country.



Mr Okraku will see his tenure as FA boss end in October later this year.



However, Mr Armah Parker, who is a former Black Stars management committee member says the job as FA President is not easy but beleives that with the support of club owners and stakeholders, he will do better.



“Kurt Okraku is doing well. Being an FA President is not easy, but the administrative measures and initiatives he has implemented are commendable," he told Adom FM.



“All club owners should support Kurt Okraku. Let’s advise him on areas where we think he can enhance his performance. We should all do our part, as we can’t start afresh.



"His second term will be better," he added.



Mr Okraku who has announced his decision to seek re-election is expected to be contested by former GFA vice president, George Afriyie and former Western Regional FA chairman, Kojo Yankah.



Meanwhile, Medeama SC have been paired with Remo Stars FC of Nigeria in the first round of the preliminary games of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.