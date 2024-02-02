Kurt Okraku will go after him right now - Social media users react to Kobbie Mainoo's goal against Wolves

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has received high praise after scoring a stunning match-winning goal in Man United's dramatic win over Wolves on February 1, 2023.



Mainoo rescued all three points for Manchester United at the Maulinaeux with an incredible solo goal in the 97th minutes in a 4-3 win over Wolves.



Football fans hailed the 18-year-old for the marvellous goal and above for his talent.



According to some Ghanaian fans Ghana Footballl Association president Kurt Okraku would be planing his trip to meet Mainoo over a possibility of playing for the Black Stars due to the player having a Ghanaian root.



Some beleives he is the future of the Reds and has the potential to become one of the greatest talents produced by the clubs academy.



Manchester United almost threw away a two goal lead in the game before Mainoo won the game at the death.



The Reds led the 2-0 at half time with goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford.



Wolves got themselves back in the game in the second half after Pablo Sarabia reduced the deficit from the spot. Scott McTominay restored the two-goal lead but two late goals by Kilman and Pedro Neto tied the game with Neto's goal coming in the 95th minutes.



The game was seemly ending a draw before Kobbie Mainoo happened.





Checkout the reactions below







????Excl: GFA President Kurt Okraku in the coming days will send a delegation to go to the UK and convince Manchester United’s wonderkid Kobby Mainoo to play for Ghana Black Stars



[source: Laproka Laproka] pic.twitter.com/DU7A24O3lL — Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) February 1, 2024

???? Kurt Okraku after watching Kobby Mainoo against Wolves — Je suis Abdul Rauf ????‍☠️ (@nassamu_) February 1, 2024

when Southgate meets Kurt Okraku at Mainoo’s house tomorrow morning ???????? pic.twitter.com/o3eeuhzTCM — Emmanuel Tate (@ballonstagger) February 1, 2024

That Kobbie Mainoo winner was delightful — NickButcher (@ButchNick) February 2, 2024

The kind of joy I felt last night when Kobbie Mainoo glide the ball into the net. — Life of AO???? (@biolaodetola) February 2, 2024

'The world at his feet' ????@GNev2 praises the composure and temperament of Kobbie Mainoo ???? pic.twitter.com/ySJt0Onxil — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 2, 2024

"It looks like he's got the world at his feet for the next 10 years"



Gary Neville discusses Kobbie Mainoo following the 18-year-old's 97th minute winner last night pic.twitter.com/WyDNg5Yj7z — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 2, 2024

Kobbie Mainoo when someone tries to break his composure. pic.twitter.com/XEwTADdDd1 — M???? (@Mo_utdred) February 1, 2024

Kobbie Mainoo!!



What a player ???? pic.twitter.com/NcZdUorVIU — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) February 1, 2024

