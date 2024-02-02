You are here: HomeSports2024 02 01Article 1914613

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kurt Okraku will go after him right now - Social media users react to Kobbie Mainoo's goal against Wolves

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kobbie Mainoo Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has received high praise after scoring a stunning match-winning goal in Man United's dramatic win over Wolves on February 1, 2023.

Mainoo rescued all three points for Manchester United at the Maulinaeux with an incredible solo goal in the 97th minutes in a 4-3 win over Wolves.

Football fans hailed the 18-year-old for the marvellous goal and above for his talent.

According to some Ghanaian fans Ghana Footballl Association president Kurt Okraku would be planing his trip to meet Mainoo over a possibility of playing for the Black Stars due to the player having a Ghanaian root.

Some beleives he is the future of the Reds and has the potential to become one of the greatest talents produced by the clubs academy.

Manchester United almost threw away a two goal lead in the game before Mainoo won the game at the death.

The Reds led the 2-0 at half time with goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford.

Wolves got themselves back in the game in the second half after Pablo Sarabia reduced the deficit from the spot. Scott McTominay restored the two-goal lead but two late goals by Kilman and Pedro Neto tied the game with Neto's goal coming in the 95th minutes.

The game was seemly ending a draw before Kobbie Mainoo happened.


Checkout the reactions below































EE/EK

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment