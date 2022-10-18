Kurt Okraku was re-elected because of his hard work and dedication - Sports Minister

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has congratulated Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku on his re-election as the leader of WAFU Zone B.



Ghana FA and WAFU Zone B boss Kurt Okraku called on the minister at the Ministry to inform him about his re-election as President of WAFU Zone B.



Kurt Okraku was re-elected as WAFU Zone B president on Saturday, October 15th at the 15th general assembly of WAFU Zone B. The elective congress was held in Abidjan.



Speaking at a media engagement, Mustapha Ussif stated that Kurt Okraku was re-elected because of his hard work.



“In fact, I have no doubt that the entire WAFU Zone B will give him another term because of what I have seen him do in Ghana. Together we have worked so hard in this country so when he took the mantle to serve the remaining term of the previous President, he exhibited commitment, hard work, and dedication to the WAFU community and I didn’t have any doubt that when the time comes again for them to look for a new leader, they were going to overwhelmingly endorse him," he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"That is why I was not surprised when nobody showed up to contest him because you can't contest when you have a very hard-working, committed, and dedicated President. We know you are going to make us proud, you are an ambassador of the country you have the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the entire country.”