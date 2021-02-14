Sports News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Kurt Okraku urges Black Satellites to make Ghana proud at U20 AFCON

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin-Simeon Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin-Simeon Okraku on Saturday urged the Ghana U20 side to make the nation proud at the U20 AFCON starting in Mauritania on Sunday.



The Black Satellites departed Ghana in the early hours of Saturday for Nouakchott enroute to Nouadhibou where they will be based for the group stages of the tournament.



With a squad strength of 26 players, the Ghana FA boss is optimistic Ghana will come out with flying colours at the tournament.



Kurt urged the team to make Ghanaians proud by lifting the ultimate and assured them they will also be happy in the process.



He added that the quality of the team is good enough to win the tournament, insisting the players should believe in themselves during the tournament.



Ghana will battle Morocco, Gambia and Tanzania in Group C with their first game against Tanzania coming off on Tuesday evening.



He spoke to the team at the Air Force base in Accra before their departure to Mauritania.



