Sports News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Kurt Okraku to Contest for CAF EXCO position

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku has been cleared as part of candidates eligible to contest for a slot in the next CAF Executive Committee.



The Governance Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) met in Cairo on 5 and 6 January 2021, convened by its President Mr. Michel Kizito Brizoua-Bi, to carry out the eligibility checks of candidates for the positions of CAF President and members of CAF Executive Committee.



Thirteen candidates were authorized to participate in the election of members of the Executive Committee which includes current Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku.



Three others will require additional verifications before been added to the candidates cleared to contest to be on the next CAF Executive Committee.



The 43rd Elective Ordinary General Assembly of CAF is scheduled for 12 March 2021 in Rabat, Morocco.