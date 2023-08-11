Kurt Okraku shows leadership, preaches unity after filing his nomination

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: footballmadeinghana.com.gh

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has urged all members of the football family to embrace unity to facilitate the development of the game.



To him, unity is a key element needed in the inner fabric of the game to ensure development and progress.



Mr. Okraku, in addressing the media minutes after submitting his form to seek re-election as president of the Ghana FA called for a common sense of purpose and unity to accelerate growth in the industry.



In a massive show of leadership, Kurt called on all to eschew all divisiveness and unite for the common purpose of the game.



“We have to come together as one family. That is the essence of being in football. My hands are opened and I’ll welcome the other minds at all times because it is the strength that I pick from the other minds that make this family a unique and strong family,” noted while addressing the media.



“Football brings us all of us together. Football provides our youth with an opportunity to realise their dreams and so football and footballing products must be delivered in a serene and respectful atmosphere,” he said.



“We’re here today to say one thing: we are together. We’re together in good times. We’re together in bad times. Our game will go through bad times but our game will go through a lot of good times.