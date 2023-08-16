Kurt Okraku should not be the next FA President – Kojo Yankah

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

A former Western Regional Football Association (WRFA) Chairman, Kojo Yankah, believes that the current GFA President, Kurt Okraku is on a path toward defeat in the upcoming GFA election.



He expressed his views on the matter, indicating that there are underlying spiritual aspects at play.



Speaking to Connect FM, the astute football administrator said “Spiritually, a lot of things are going on. This election is not for Kurt Okraku. He shouldn’t be the next FA President. He is aware and he is changing things behind the scenes.”



Earlier this year, Kojo Yankah announced his intentions to contest the forthcoming GFA Presidential election.



However, he ultimately did not submit a nomination to participate in the election process this month.



The upcoming GFA presidential election is now shaping up to be a competitive race between Kurt Okraku and former FA Vice President, George Afriyie. It is slated for Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at the Rahdach Hotel in Tamale.



