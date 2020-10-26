Kurt Okraku shares positives of an autonomous premier league

Sports News of Monday, 26 October 2020

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku is positive that plans to make the Ghana Premier League autonomous will allow the FA channel more resources to enhance the standards of other local competitions.



The Ghana Football Association's Executive Council set up an advisory committee to work out transitioning to an autonomous Premier League in the future.



The Committee is headed by Accra Hearts of Oak Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, and has other eminent members like Dr. Toni Aubynn, Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, Delali Senaye, and Mr. John Ansah.



They began work in May 2020, and according to Kurt Okraku, the advisory committee is at the final stages of their work.



The GFA boss was speaking in an exclusive interview with Citi TV on Sunday, October 25 as he marked exactly a year in office.



“The Ghana Premier League is the Premier League of Ghana, and we need to get it ranked. And one of the things that we have done is to set up an advisory committee that will lead us into a privately managed Ghana Premier League,” Kurt Okraku told Citi TV.



“The team is led by the very revered Togbe Afede and I think that they are in the final stages of their work and very soon they will begin to engage the Ghana Football Association and then we will move from there”, he noted.



The GFA president believes the move to make the premier league independent will help the GFA give much more attention to less fancied competitions like the National Division One League, Women’s Premier League, and the FA Cup.



“We’ve been giving women’s football a lot of attention and then we believe that a lot more attention will bring the sport to the level that we all want."



“Once we allow an independently managed premier league to come into fruition, the resources will now be channeled towards the National Division One, the Women’s Premier League, and the FA Cup.



“So you will see that a lot more resources coming into the National Division One league, a lot more resources coming to the Women’s Premier League and then the FA Cup,” Kurt Okraku concluded.

