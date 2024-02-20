Kurt Okraku shares fixing the fundamentals vision with Ashanti Regional Football Association

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: ghanafa.org

President Simeon-Okraku has visited Kumasi to share his fixing the fundamentals vision with the Executive Council of the Ashanti Regional Football Association (ARFA).



The meeting discussed among other things, interventions for the regional Football Association, the Catch Them Young refereeing policy, support for Colts football, Women’s Division One League and other programs at the regional level.



He touched on the models rolled out since his tenure, emphasising on initiatives on various logistics and financial support provided to the Regional Football Associations. i.e. supply of footballs for the regional teams, allowance for the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the regional Football Associations, and support systems and subvention for Referee managers across the 10 football regions.



Other key areas in the discussion included coaching education which has provided access to coaches to acquire Licences. He cited the need to identify and encourage young talents with refereeing potentials to be enrolled in the Catch-Them-Young referee policy to be fully scouted and trained as referees.



In his closing remarks, he called on the Regional Football Association, a representative of the Ghana Football Association at the regional level to replicate the structures of the GFA to ensure a synchronized administrative process.



The Executive Council of the ARFA later elected Isaac Adu Gasper as Vice Chairman of the regional football governing body after beating Stephen Appiah in a contest.