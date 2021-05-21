Kurt Okraku set to be appointed WAFU Zone B president

Sports News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku is set to be named as the president of the Union of West Africa Football Federations (WAFU) Zone B.



According to a reliable source, Kurt Okraku will be appointed President in the upcoming 14th WAFU Zone B General Assembly to be held in Ghana on 22 May 2022 at the Alisa Hotel.



The current president who doubles as the president of the Niger Football Federation, Djibrilla Hima Hamidou, is expected to step down to make way for Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku to continue the remaining term of office.



The meeting will be grace by Federation/Association Presidents and General Secretaries from Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and host nation Ghana. The Youth and Sports Minister of the Republic of Ghana, Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) will deliver an address at the Assembly.



Agenda for the congress includes; report on budget activities, approval of the budgeted activities report, program of budgeted activities, presentation of 2021-2022 operating budget, approval of the operating budget, and exam of the proposals for the texts governing the functioning of WAFU B among others.



President Djibrilla Hima Hamidou was elected by acclamation during the General Assembly of the zone held on Friday, 14 September 2018 in Niamey, Niger as a sole candidate.



Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku was elected as the President of the Ghana Football Association two years ago. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Ghana, trained as a journalist at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, and also an MBA holder from the University of Liverpool. While in the UK, he also received various certificates in marketing, hospitality, and tourism management. Before his election as the GFA President, Mr. Simeon-Okraku was the Chairman Dreams FC and MTN FA Cup Committee. He again served as the administrative manager of Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) from 2008 to 2010



He has served on various executive committees of the Ghana Football Association as well as the national team, Ghana Black Stars.