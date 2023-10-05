Kurt Okraku sends message to George Afriyie after securing re-election as GFA President

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has pledged to involve former GFA Vice President George Afriyie in his new administration.



Kurt Okraku, speaking after his successful re-election, emphasized the importance of inclusivity in the football community for its growth and success, highlighting the need to engage all stakeholders, including George Afriyie.



The GFA President revealed that he has already initiated contact with George Afriyie and intends to meet with him to discuss ways of persuading him to return to the GFA.



"Two days ago, I had a meeting with my brother George Afriyie. I have just one message for him: We can only build the Ghanaian game if we stay together. The football game is a very big one, and everyone, including George, has a role to play," Kurt Okraku stated.



He added, "I will reach out to George and bring him back home. So, George, wherever you are, we are one."



Kurt Okraku, the incumbent president, received a resounding 117 votes out of 119 to secure his second term in office.



He initially assumed the role of GFA President in October 2019, defeating George Afriyie. This followed the resignation of Kwesi Nyantakyi, who had a lengthy tenure marked by allegations of corruption exposed in an investigative exposé by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The newly elected GFA administration is set to serve a four-year term, expiring in 2027.



Kurt Okraku ran unopposed in the 2023 GFA Elections after Presidential candidate George Afriyie was disqualified from contesting.



