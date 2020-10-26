Kurt Okraku's first year as GFA president has been good - Kudjoe Fianoo

Sports News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Kudjoe Fianoo, the chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GFA) has said that Kurt Okraku has done well in the first year he has been in office as the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Yesterday, October 25, 2020, marked exactly one year since Kurt Okraku and his Executive Council members were elected into office to serve a term of 4 years.



Giving his verdict on the first year, Kudjoe Fianoo applauded Kurt Okraku and his administration for the work done.



“Kurt Okraku has done well so far as yesterday marks one year as GFA president and I will give him a pass mark. Kurt Has done very well so far with remarkable achievement fighting hard for women's football to get YEA package and many more."



"He has been excellent in getting sponsorship for the Ghana Football Association and I strongly believe that he will get sponsorship for the Ghana premier league”, Mr Kudjo Fianoo told Hot FM in an interview.



The GHALCA boss added, “Covid-19 has really affected his administration but to me, he has been very good and exceptional so far”.

