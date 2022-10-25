Kurt Okraku's 'boy' hits back at Atta Poku over $800,000 payment allegation

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Ameenu Shardow, the Administrative Manager of Dreams FC and a close ally of the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has lashed at sports journalist, Collins Atta Poku for pushing "a vile agenda" against the FA.



Atta Poku in a twitter post alleged that the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, paid $800,000 to the GFA to settle costs for matches played during the September 2022 international break.



Reacting to the alleged payment, Shardow implied the report by the journalist is ridiculous.



"Boss even without getting further and better particulars, how can one believe such a report if you know how national teams are run relative to payments?? It’s a vile agenda of a desperate NPP, Period!," Shardow tweeted.



Atta Poku in his post tweeted: "Got in touch with 3 Majority MPs who told me they were dismayed to find out the Finance Minister paid almost $800,000 to the Ghana Football Association just last week, in spite of all the challenges we face. The money covers their expenditure in the Brazil and Nicaragua games," he tweeted on October 25, 2022.



In the two games, Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil and won 1-0 against Nicaragua.





