Kurt Okraku reaffirms commitment to remedying poor patronage of Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

President of the Ghana FA Kurt Okraku says his outfit will do everything possible in an attempt to curb poor patronage of the Ghana Premier League.



The domestic top-flight will commence across the various league centres in the upcoming weekend.



Last season, there were low turnout at the various stadia in the Ghana Premier League.



However, the Ghana FA boss has reiterated his desire to help resolve low patronage of the Ghanaian top-tier league in the upcoming season.



“I think everyone will have to play a big part in ensuring that fans patronize our league. I have reiterated our (GFA) desire to promote the league and it is also important for the clubs to promote themselves and also get closer to the media to work towards the common vision”



“Going into the new season, I think that the FA is very much committed. Football is a tool that brings togetherness, so we want to use the medium to bring people together so we can enjoy our most popular sport” he said.