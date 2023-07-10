Kurt Okraku reacts to petition by whistle-blower to FIFA

Sports News of Monday, 10 July 2023

A sports enthusiast Akwasi Ossei Nkrumah who sent a petition to FIFA has been cautioned by President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku following.



In a document circulating on social media, the petitioner accused Kurt Okraku of potential and actual breaches of the FIFA Code of Ethics where he called for the immediate investigation of the FA boss.



Kurt at the 29th Ordinary Congress held at the KNUST Great Hall in Kumasi on Monday, July 1, in his speech, issued a strong warning saying “By virtue of where I sit, I hold files that can defame and malign people in the Ghana football ecosystem. But I would not do that!”



The petitioner in his document called out Kurt Okraku for forgery, falsification, and nepotism in GFA appointments, abuse of position, manipulation of matches or competitions, and duty of loyalty as the basis for the FIFA investigation.



That notwithstanding, Okraku in many of his speeches said he would not engage in defamatory actions but did not tackle the alleged acts labeled against him.



It is uncertain when FIFA will respond to the allegations against the FA President but the ‘Game Changer’ remains focused on delivering on his mandate of ‘Creating Wealth for All’ as he seeks another term in office when the GFA Election comes on in October 2023.



