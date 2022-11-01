Kurt Okraku praises Kwesi Nyantakyi for taking Ghana to three World Cups

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has lauded former President Kwesi Nyantakyi and his administration for leading Ghana to three World Cup finals.



Nyantakyi led the country to its maiden World Cup in 2006 in Germany where the Black Stars exited at the Round of 16 after beating the Czech Republic and United States of America at the Group stage.



Ghana later played in the 2010 and 2014 editions in South Africa and Brazil respectively.



"For those of you who have played at the world cup, who have managed teams at the World Cup, you know what it means to be part of that special group called the World Cup. For those of you who have managed national teams to play at the world cup, you know exactly what it means to manage football at that highest level of football governance," Okraku said as quoted by ghana.org.



"In saying this, let me say ayekoo to the former President of our Football Association, President Kwesi Nyantakyi. He qualified Ghana for the World Cup on three occasions, 2006, 2010 and 2014.



"Let’s give it to him and everybody who worked with him in those years Ghana has represented on the world stage again, Ayekoo."



Black Stars make a return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia and have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.



